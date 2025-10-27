Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Crime and Retribution in Mathura

A 55-year-old man was killed by his minor son and nephew in Uttar Pradesh amidst allegations of sexual abuse towards his daughters. The man had a history of criminal offenses, including robbery and murder. His daughters fled to their uncle's village to escape abuse, prompting the confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:05 IST
A chilling incident in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a man killed by his own son and nephew, both minors, after allegedly abusing his daughters. Police confirmed the involvement of Pawan Chaudhary, who had a notorious criminal history.

Reports indicate the children had suffered at the hands of Chaudhary, prompting their refuge at a relative's home. His attempt to reclaim the girls led to a deadly confrontation when the boys, only trying to protect their sisters, retaliated with deadly force.

The incident casts a grim light on Chaudhary's background, with multiple serious allegations including robbery and murder. Authorities are investigating as they piece together the disturbing events surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

