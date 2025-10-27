Justice Surya Kant Recommended as Next Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has officially recommended Justice Surya Kant as his successor to the position of Chief Justice of India. Sources indicate that this recommendation has been submitted to the Union law ministry.

Justice Kant, who is currently the second senior-most judge on the Supreme Court, will reportedly assume the prestigious role on November 24, after CJI Gavai retires a day earlier.

Justice Kant's tenure as CJI is expected to span over 1.2 years until his retirement on February 9, 2027, in accordance with the Supreme Court judges' retirement age of 65 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)