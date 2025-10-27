Justice Surya Kant Recommended as Next Chief Justice of India
Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has recommended Justice Surya Kant as the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Kant, currently the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, is expected to take over on November 24, following Gavai's retirement on November 23.
Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has officially recommended Justice Surya Kant as his successor to the position of Chief Justice of India. Sources indicate that this recommendation has been submitted to the Union law ministry.
Justice Kant, who is currently the second senior-most judge on the Supreme Court, will reportedly assume the prestigious role on November 24, after CJI Gavai retires a day earlier.
Justice Kant's tenure as CJI is expected to span over 1.2 years until his retirement on February 9, 2027, in accordance with the Supreme Court judges' retirement age of 65 years.
