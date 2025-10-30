Nagaland's Geopolitical Dilemma: The Road to Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority

The Nagaland government is reaffirming its commitment to engage in dialogue regarding the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) demand voiced by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO). Despite demands for a separate state since 2010, the ENPO has recently accepted a proposal offering a degree of autonomy under the FNTA framework.

In a media briefing, government spokesperson and minister KG Kenye emphasized the issue's transition into a "new and delicate phase" requiring coordination among stakeholders like the ENPO and Eastern Nagaland Legislators' Union. Kenye highlighted the necessity for trilateral talks involving the state government, alongside the ENPO and Ministry of Home Affairs.

Government consultations aim to ensure transparency about the FNTA's establishment while retaining Nagaland's territorial integrity. While discussions on resource management and authority structure continue, the state seeks resolution without jeopardizing Nagaland's unity and urges cohesive efforts from the ENPO and ENLU for successful negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)