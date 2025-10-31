Cabinet Confident as South Africa Finalises Preparations for G20 Summit

South Africa is entering the final stretch of preparations to host the prestigious Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit, with Cabinet expressing full confidence that the nation will deliver a world-class event that underscores its role as a leading voice for the Global South. The landmark gathering will take place at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg from 22 to 23 November 2025, marking the first time the country hosts the G20 under its presidency.

A Platform to Showcase South Africa’s Global Leadership

The G20 Summit, which will bring together Heads of State, government officials, multilateral institutions, business leaders, and civil society representatives, is expected to attract thousands of international delegates, journalists, and visitors. The two-day event will not only advance key global policy discussions but also spotlight South Africa’s tourism potential, economic opportunities, and investment attractiveness.

Cabinet described the hosting of the summit as a pivotal milestone that demonstrates South Africa’s ability to convene world leaders on complex global issues. “South Africa’s G20 Presidency is strengthening our international partnerships while unlocking economic benefits at home,” Cabinet said in a statement released on Thursday.

Strengthening the Economy Through Global Engagement

According to the statement, the summit is projected to stimulate substantial economic activity, particularly through increased demand for goods, services, logistics, and infrastructure. Local businesses are expected to benefit significantly from the influx of delegates and media personnel, with the hospitality, transport, and tourism industries poised for major gains.

Since assuming the G20 Presidency in November 2024, South Africa has already hosted 100 of the 132 official G20 meetings across various provinces, helping to boost domestic tourism and regional economic participation. Cabinet noted that this has created a ripple effect for small enterprises, cultural tourism, and local manufacturing, all of which form part of the country’s inclusive growth agenda.

G20 Social Summit: Bringing Citizens’ Voices to the Global Table

Ahead of the main event, South Africa will host the G20 Social Summit from 18 to 20 November 2025 — a gathering aimed at ensuring that civil society voices are reflected in the G20’s global decision-making processes.

The Social Summit will convene representatives from labour unions, youth organisations, women’s groups, academia, non-governmental organisations, and other community-based stakeholders. Its goal is to foster global solidarity, advance inclusive development, and craft a citizens’ declaration that captures the lived experiences and aspirations of people worldwide.

“South Africa is using its G20 Presidency to respond to complex global challenges and foster consensus on pressing issues,” Cabinet said. “Our priorities are to strengthen disaster resilience, ensure debt sustainability for developing economies, mobilise finance for a just energy transition, and use critical minerals to drive inclusive growth.”

Building Consensus on Global Priorities

As Chair of the 2025 G20 Summit, South Africa has placed Africa’s development agenda at the centre of its presidency. Key focus areas include:

Climate and disaster resilience , with an emphasis on capacity-building and global financing for adaptation.

Debt reform and sustainability , particularly for low- and middle-income nations.

Mobilisation of climate and energy financing , supporting a just energy transition that balances growth with environmental responsibility.

Leveraging Africa’s critical minerals for industrialisation and inclusive growth.

These priorities align with South Africa’s long-term vision for equitable global governance, where developing nations have a stronger voice in shaping global economic and environmental policies.

Global Fund’s 8th Replenishment Summit to Run Alongside G20

In another major diplomatic milestone, South Africa will co-host the 8th Replenishment Summit of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria on 21 November 2025, just one day before the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The Global Fund, which is the world’s largest financier of health programmes addressing these three epidemics, will hold the summit in partnership with the United Kingdom and the Government of South Africa.

Cabinet described the event as a “pivotal opportunity to mobilise global commitment and resources” to accelerate the fight against infectious diseases. Heads of State, government officials, development partners, civil society, and private sector leaders are expected to convene in Johannesburg to secure investments for life-saving interventions across low- and middle-income countries.

“Discussions at the summit will focus on strengthening resilient and sustainable health systems,” Cabinet noted, “which are essential for building a healthier, safer, and more equitable global future.”

Anticipated Economic and Social Impact

Hosting two major global summits in one week — the Global Fund Replenishment Summit and the G20 Leaders’ Summit — is expected to bring a surge of economic activity, international visibility, and job creation across multiple sectors. Hotels, transport services, catering, and tourism operators in Gauteng are preparing for record demand.

The events will also offer South Africa a platform to showcase its innovation, cultural heritage, and hospitality, while providing opportunities for local artists, entrepreneurs, and youth-led enterprises to participate in global engagement initiatives.

Handing Over the Presidency

Cabinet reaffirmed South Africa’s readiness to ensure a smooth transition of the G20 Presidency to the United States at the conclusion of the summit. “We look forward to welcoming our esteemed guests to Johannesburg and to handing over the G20 Presidency with pride, knowing we have elevated Africa’s voice in global governance,” Cabinet concluded.

As the countdown continues, all eyes are on Johannesburg — where the world’s most influential leaders will gather not only to deliberate global policy but also to witness South Africa’s leadership in shaping a fairer, more resilient, and more inclusive world order.