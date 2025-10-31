Left Menu

UPSC's Landmark Move Towards Inclusivity with Screen Readers for Visually Impaired

The Supreme Court was informed of UPSC's in-principle decision to introduce screen reader software for visually impaired candidates in its exams. The move awaits necessary infrastructure and feasibility checks. A petition by 'Mission Accessibility' requests timely implementation of this decision for future exam cycles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 17:27 IST
The Supreme Court received a crucial update as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has agreed to implement screen reader software for visually impaired candidates in its examinations, marking a significant step towards inclusivity.

The UPSC, however, noted that the initiative's execution hinges on ensuring the availability and feasibility of the required infrastructure and software.

Amidst calls for action from advocacy group 'Mission Accessibility,' the court heard arguments urging the UPSC to expedite this process ahead of the next exam cycle. The UPSC relies heavily on existing structures of state bodies to conduct exams, which presents logistical challenges.

