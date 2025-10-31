Left Menu

Deadly Dilemmas: The Fraught Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Israel has returned the bodies of 30 Palestinians to Gaza, following a day after Palestinian militants returned the remains of two Israeli hostages. The exchange reflects progress in the tense Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Meanwhile, the war's toll continues with ongoing violence and tragic casualties on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has returned the bodies of 30 Palestinians to Gaza, a day after Palestinian militants handed over the remains of two Israeli hostages, marking a cautious step forward in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. However, the situation remains fraught as Israeli strikes on Gaza continue to claim lives.

Health officials in Gaza received the bodies, yet faced challenges in identification due to the lack of DNA testing kits. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed that the remains returned by Palestinian militants were those of hostages Sahar Baruch and Amiram Cooper, killed during the October 2023 attack.

The ceasefire, in effect since October 10, aims to wind down the deadly conflict. However, tensions persist with warnings from a senior US official to Hamas about potential Israeli strikes. The conflict has been devastating, with thousands of casualties on both sides, leaving lasting impacts on the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

