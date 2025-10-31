Grim Discovery: Body Found in Kolkata Manhole
A decomposed body was discovered in a manhole in north Kolkata during routine cleaning by municipal workers. The police have started an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem. The possibility of murder cannot be ruled out. This incident echoes past tragedies involving manholes.
A decomposed body was discovered inside a manhole in north Kolkata amid a routine cleaning operation led by the municipal team. The grisly find occurred on Kesab Chandra Sen Street within the Amherst Street police jurisdiction.
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation team stumbled upon the corpse while clearing three manholes. The authorities promptly sent the body for a post-mortem, and a thorough investigation has been launched. The senior police officer on the case has noted that the possibility of foul play cannot be dismissed.
This unsettling discovery comes after a previous tragic incident in February when three laborers died of asphyxiation in a manhole, underscoring ongoing safety concerns surrounding manhole maintenance in the city.
