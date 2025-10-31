Trump's Nuclear Testing Hint: A Renewed Arms Race?

President Trump refrained from giving a direct answer about the potential revival of underground nuclear testing in the United States during a press conference on Air Force One. Instead, he offered a cryptic 'You'll find out very soon.'

His comments came shortly after announcing that he had ordered the military to begin preparations for nuclear testing, after more than three decades without such activities. This decision seems to be a strategic signal to nations such as China and Russia, emphasizing U.S. military capability.

The move marks a significant shift in nuclear policy and hints at an evolved stance on international arms competition.

