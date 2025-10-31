Left Menu

Legal Fraternity Stands United: Lawyers Ban Police Entry Over Alleged Misconduct

The Shahdara Bar Association prohibited police officers from entering Karkardooma district courts following multiple complaints of misconduct. An incident involving police misbehavior with an advocate prompted the association to ban police presence, emphasizing the need to protect the dignity and independence of the legal profession.

The Shahdara Bar Association has reacted strongly to a series of alleged misconduct incidents by police officials. On Friday, the association issued a notice that bans all police personnel from entering the Karkardooma district courts complex. This decision stems from complaints about the 'misconduct, arrogant attitude, and rude behavior' by certain police officers.

The notice, signed by the association's secretary, Narveer Dabas, detailed repeated instances of what it describes as unprofessional conduct that has disrespected the legal fraternity. A recent incident that escalated tensions involved police personnel allegedly manhandling an advocate and his family, sparking outrage among legal professionals.

The executive committee of the bar association resolved to take this firm stance in response to the alleged actions of police officials. The ban emphasizes the association's demand for respect and proper conduct, safeguarding the legal profession's dignity and independence. They have called upon their members to maintain unity and discipline during the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

