Tragic Temple Incident: Iron Grill Collapse Causes Fatalities in Srikakulam

In a tragic turn of events, nine people, including eight women and a young boy, lost their lives at the Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, when an iron grill collapsed, causing a panic-driven accident.

The incident occurred during a busy Saturday, coinciding with the auspicious 'Karthika Masam', drawing a large number of devotees to the once serene site. Unprepared for the influx, the private temple lacked necessary safety permissions, culminating in the unfortunate incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow, announcing compensation for victims' families. Local and state leaders pledged to enhance safety measures and oversee relief operations at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)