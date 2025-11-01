Tragic Temple Incident: Iron Grill Collapse Causes Fatalities in Srikakulam
A tragic incident at the Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam resulted in nine deaths, including eight women and one boy, due to a collapsed iron grill. The private temple saw a significant influx of devotees, unaware of structural issues. Prime Minister Modi offered condolences and financial aid to affected families.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, nine people, including eight women and a young boy, lost their lives at the Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, when an iron grill collapsed, causing a panic-driven accident.
The incident occurred during a busy Saturday, coinciding with the auspicious 'Karthika Masam', drawing a large number of devotees to the once serene site. Unprepared for the influx, the private temple lacked necessary safety permissions, culminating in the unfortunate incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow, announcing compensation for victims' families. Local and state leaders pledged to enhance safety measures and oversee relief operations at the site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- temple
- Srikakulam
- tragedy
- stampede
- Venkateswara
- accident
- iron grill
- devotees
- Modi
- Andhra Pradesh
ALSO READ
Tributes Pour In for Former Tripura Cricketer Rajesh Banik After Tragic Accident
Tragedy at Venkateswara Swamy Temple: Stampede Leaves Nine Dead
Tragic School Van Accident Claims Two Lives, Injures Several
Tragedy Strikes as Stampede Claims Lives at Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple
Tragedy at Sri Venkateswara Temple: Stampede Claims Nine Lives