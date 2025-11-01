Left Menu

Asia-Pacific United: Navigating Fractured Trade Ties

Asia-Pacific leaders emphasized trade resilience at the APEC summit amid geopolitical tensions and economic strategies from the U.S. and China. The declaration reflects nations' cautious approach to shifting global trade norms led by China, as South Korea's President seeks balance amidst North Korea issues.

Updated: 01-11-2025 16:55 IST
Asia-Pacific United: Navigating Fractured Trade Ties
Facing escalating fractures in global trade dynamics, Asia-Pacific leaders issued a joint declaration focusing on trade resilience and shared benefits during the APEC summit. Hosted by South Korea under challenging geopolitical tensions, the meeting addressed aggressive economic strategies from major powers like the U.S. and China.

Though U.S. President Donald Trump departed early, his economic policies still resonated in the summit's final declaration, which notably excluded mentions of multilateralism or the World Trade Organization, indicating a shift in global trade order philosophy.

China capitalized on the U.S. absence by reinforcing its stance as a proponent of free trade. President Xi Jinping announced China's future hosting of APEC and proposed a World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, reflecting China's strategic positioning in global trade leadership.

