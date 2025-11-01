Xi Jinping Vows Efforts for Korean Peninsula Resolution
Chinese President Xi Jinping committed to addressing Korean Peninsula issues during a summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. South Korea urged China to foster dialogue with North Korea, emphasizing China's crucial role in regional peace efforts, stated the top security adviser, Wi Sung-lac.
Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his commitment to resolving challenges related to the Korean Peninsula in a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. This pledge was announced by South Korea's top security adviser during a briefing on Saturday.
During the bilateral summit, President Lee specifically called upon China to take a proactive and constructive approach, emphasizing the significance of resuming dialogue with North Korea. This call underscores the importance of China's involvement in stabilizing regional tensions.
Security adviser Wi Sung-lac, speaking at a media briefing, highlighted the urgency of China's engagement to facilitate and sustain peace on the Korean Peninsula, reflecting South Korea's ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region.
