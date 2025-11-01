Xi Jinping Vows Efforts for Korean Peninsula Resolution

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his commitment to resolving challenges related to the Korean Peninsula in a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. This pledge was announced by South Korea's top security adviser during a briefing on Saturday.

During the bilateral summit, President Lee specifically called upon China to take a proactive and constructive approach, emphasizing the significance of resuming dialogue with North Korea. This call underscores the importance of China's involvement in stabilizing regional tensions.

Security adviser Wi Sung-lac, speaking at a media briefing, highlighted the urgency of China's engagement to facilitate and sustain peace on the Korean Peninsula, reflecting South Korea's ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region.

