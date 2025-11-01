Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Crack Down on Drug Trade

The Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended two suspected drug peddlers while seizing properties of others involved in narcotics trade, emphasizing the law enforcement's efforts against drug trafficking in Kathua and Poonch districts. The assets, believed to be acquired through drug proceeds, have been legally attached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking with the arrest of two suspected drug peddlers in Kathua district. Officials confirmed that Rasheed and Koushail, both Kathua residents, were arrested in Rajbagh with 10.5 kg of poppy straw, leading to a case being filed under the NDPS Act.

Simultaneously, police action in Poonch district led to the attachment of properties owned by Nazakat Hussain and Mukhtar Ahmed. The Udhampur police team secured two residential houses and three vehicles believed to have been acquired through drug trade profits. These assets, valued over Rs 80 lakh, were seized under narcotics prevention laws.

The move highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement in the region to dismantle local narcotics networks and curb the spread of drug trafficking. Authorities remain committed to tracing and neutralizing financial gains stemming from illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

