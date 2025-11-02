Global News Highlights: Summits, Scandals, and Natural Disasters

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to assist in rekindling dialogue with North Korea. During Xi's first visit to South Korea in over a decade, the two leaders emphasized cooperation on mutual challenges.

The U.S. Congress is urging Prince Andrew to address his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Following damaging reports of his conduct, King Charles stripped Andrew of his princely status and residency among the Windsor Castle grounds.

Leaders across the Asia-Pacific have concluded the APEC summit with a call for resilient global trade amid geopolitical tensions. The meeting, held in South Korea, stressed shared economic benefits despite challenges from U.S. tariffs and Chinese export controls.

