Left Menu

Late Night Gunfire: Tensions Erupt in Govindpuri

In southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, a late-night argument escalated dramatically turning violent when Abdel Kadir allegedly opened fire, injuring his rival and a bystander. Authorities swiftly apprehended Kadir who was attempting an escape. The victims, Rajkumar and Aman Joshi, are receiving treatment and are reportedly out of danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:56 IST
Late Night Gunfire: Tensions Erupt in Govindpuri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tense dispute in Delhi's southeast neighborhood erupted in violence late Saturday night when an argument between two men escalated to gunfire, authorities reported on Sunday. The accused, identified as Abdul Kadir, allegedly fired multiple shots, injuring two people in the heated exchange.

The incident unfolded near Sant Nirankari School in Govindpuri, where eyewitnesses reported that Kadir fired three rounds at his rival, Rajkumar, striking him in the leg, abdomen, and hand. One bullet also grazed a bystander, Aman Joshi, as they sought refuge from the chaos.

In a rapid response, police managed to apprehend Kadir as he attempted to flee the city. Kadir, who police describe as having a history of criminal activities, had been recently released on bail. Both injured parties were taken to a local hospital and transferred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where they are recovering and reported to be stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025