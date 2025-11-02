Late Night Gunfire: Tensions Erupt in Govindpuri
In southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, a late-night argument escalated dramatically turning violent when Abdel Kadir allegedly opened fire, injuring his rival and a bystander. Authorities swiftly apprehended Kadir who was attempting an escape. The victims, Rajkumar and Aman Joshi, are receiving treatment and are reportedly out of danger.
- Country:
- India
A tense dispute in Delhi's southeast neighborhood erupted in violence late Saturday night when an argument between two men escalated to gunfire, authorities reported on Sunday. The accused, identified as Abdul Kadir, allegedly fired multiple shots, injuring two people in the heated exchange.
The incident unfolded near Sant Nirankari School in Govindpuri, where eyewitnesses reported that Kadir fired three rounds at his rival, Rajkumar, striking him in the leg, abdomen, and hand. One bullet also grazed a bystander, Aman Joshi, as they sought refuge from the chaos.
In a rapid response, police managed to apprehend Kadir as he attempted to flee the city. Kadir, who police describe as having a history of criminal activities, had been recently released on bail. Both injured parties were taken to a local hospital and transferred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where they are recovering and reported to be stable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Govindpuri
- gunfire
- Abdul Kadir
- Rajkumar
- violence
- arrest
- injury
- police
- crime
ALSO READ
UK police say a man arrested over train stabbings is released without charge; another suspect remains in custody, reports AP.
The Louvre Heist: Unveiling the Intriguing Plot and Arrests
Bihar Political Turmoil: Arrests and Allegations in Mokama Murder Case
Controversy Unfolds: Arrest of Visually Impaired Christian Sparks Debate on Blasphemy Laws
Contractual Employee Arrested for Forging Delhi CM's Office Letterheads to Dupe Patients