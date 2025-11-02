Late Night Gunfire: Tensions Erupt in Govindpuri

A tense dispute in Delhi's southeast neighborhood erupted in violence late Saturday night when an argument between two men escalated to gunfire, authorities reported on Sunday. The accused, identified as Abdul Kadir, allegedly fired multiple shots, injuring two people in the heated exchange.

The incident unfolded near Sant Nirankari School in Govindpuri, where eyewitnesses reported that Kadir fired three rounds at his rival, Rajkumar, striking him in the leg, abdomen, and hand. One bullet also grazed a bystander, Aman Joshi, as they sought refuge from the chaos.

In a rapid response, police managed to apprehend Kadir as he attempted to flee the city. Kadir, who police describe as having a history of criminal activities, had been recently released on bail. Both injured parties were taken to a local hospital and transferred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where they are recovering and reported to be stable.

