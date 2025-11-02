Decade-Delayed Justice: Absconders Nabbed in Baramulla
Two absconders, Owais Farooq and Ahsan Fayaz Leilu, evading arrest for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, have been apprehended by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Arrested after meticulous surveillance and reliable intelligence, they are now held in judicial custody.
In an operation that culminates five years of evasion, police in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully apprehended two absconders wanted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The individuals, Owais Farooq and Ahsan Fayaz Leilu, were nabbed in Baramulla district following a rigorous search operation initiated by the R S Pura police station.
The police spokesperson disclosed that both suspects were implicated in a 2020 FIR comprising various sections of the Indian Penal Code along with the UAPA. Despite a prolonged search, they remained at large until recently when a Jammu court issued warrants under Section 299 CrPC, which intensified the manhunt.
Reliable intelligence and sustained police surveillance led to the recent raids in Baramulla that resulted in their capture. Following their arrest, they have been placed in judicial custody at district Jail Amphalla, Jammu, as per court orders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
