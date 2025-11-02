Gujarat Government to Aid Farmers Affected by Unseasonal Rains
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a relief package for farmers hit by unseasonal rains, causing crop losses. State ministers have visited affected regions, assessing the situation. The administration is reviewing and surveying damages, with Patel coordinating closely with officials to provide assistance promptly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In response to devastating unseasonal rains in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel pledged swift action to support impacted farmers. A relief package is underway to aid those experiencing crop losses.
The state government expressed solidarity with the affected, initiating a comprehensive survey of damages. Ministers have personally assessed the hard-hit districts to better understand the plight of local farmers.
Patel emphasized ongoing coordination with officials to ensure the timely delivery of aid, reaffirming the administration's commitment to the agricultural community during this crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
