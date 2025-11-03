High-Stakes Diplomacy: Muslim Nations Tackle Gaza Ceasefire in Istanbul

In a critical diplomatic effort, foreign ministers from numerous Muslim-majority nations will gather in Istanbul to scrutinize the tenuous Gaza ceasefire. As tensions escalate between Hamas and Israel over alleged breaches, discussions focus on establishing a force to oversee the fragile truce.

The high-profile meeting, featuring ministers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Pakistan, and Indonesia, follows President Trump's brokered ceasefire deal. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the talks' significance for stabilizing Gaza amid humanitarian concerns.

Key issues including the disarmament of Hamas and Israeli withdrawal timelines remain unresolved, with Turkey playing a pivotal mediation role. However, opposition from Israel against Turkish involvement complicates ongoing efforts to solidify the ceasefire's terms. Leaders from both sides levy accusations, undermining the truce's longevity.

