High-Stakes Diplomacy: Muslim Nations Tackle Gaza Ceasefire in Istanbul

Foreign ministers from several Muslim-majority countries are convening in Istanbul to address the Gaza ceasefire amidst ongoing accusations of violations. The talks aim to form an international force to monitor the truce, while unresolved issues such as Hamas's disarmament continue to pose challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:11 IST
In a critical diplomatic effort, foreign ministers from numerous Muslim-majority nations will gather in Istanbul to scrutinize the tenuous Gaza ceasefire. As tensions escalate between Hamas and Israel over alleged breaches, discussions focus on establishing a force to oversee the fragile truce.

The high-profile meeting, featuring ministers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Pakistan, and Indonesia, follows President Trump's brokered ceasefire deal. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the talks' significance for stabilizing Gaza amid humanitarian concerns.

Key issues including the disarmament of Hamas and Israeli withdrawal timelines remain unresolved, with Turkey playing a pivotal mediation role. However, opposition from Israel against Turkish involvement complicates ongoing efforts to solidify the ceasefire's terms. Leaders from both sides levy accusations, undermining the truce's longevity.

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

