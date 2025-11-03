Justice for Maharashtra Doctor: A Call Against Political Interference

NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule visited the family of a woman doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district who allegedly died by suicide after claiming rape and harassment by two men. During the visit, she expressed solidarity with the family and pushed for justice.

Sule criticized the state government's handling of the case and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to grant any 'clean chits' until a thorough probe is completed. She demanded an SIT led by a retired judge to ensure a transparent investigation into the doctor's death.

Accompanied by NCP members, Sule called for an end to atrocities against women and emphasized the importance of justice being served without political interference. She vowed to support the doctor's family and accused the government of making insensitive statements.

