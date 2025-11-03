Left Menu

Controversy in Churah: MLA Faces Serious Allegations

The Himachal Pradesh Women's Commission has requested a report from Chamba police following a video in which a woman accuses BJP legislator Hans Raj of harassment and threats. The All India Democratic Women's Association demands an investigation, and the MLA refutes the claims, calling for a separate probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:11 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Women's Commission has taken note of a video where a woman levels harassment charges against BJP MLA Hans Raj from Churah. Demanding a report from Chamba police, the commission seeks clarity on the accusations surfacing on social media.

Joining the call for action, the All India Democratic Women's Association filed a complaint, urging an unbiased investigation into the matter. Chamba's SP has been tasked to probe the allegations locally, ensuring the woman's safety and scrutinizing threats posed to her family.

The controversy amplifies as MLA Hans Raj rebuts the claims, suggesting ulterior motives and hinting at the incitement of communal discord. He urges authorities for a comprehensive inquiry, also threatening defamation legal actions against his accuser.

