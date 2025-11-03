Left Menu

Outrage in Tamil Nadu Over College Student's Assault Near Coimbatore Airport

A sexual assault near Coimbatore airport has ignited political outrage in Tamil Nadu, with parties condemning the government for failing to protect women. Multiple political figures demanded swift action to capture the culprits, highlighting concerns over deteriorating safety under the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:23 IST
Outrage in Tamil Nadu Over College Student's Assault Near Coimbatore Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident of sexual assault against a college student near Coimbatore International Airport has provoked widespread political uproar across Tamil Nadu. Various political parties are demanding stringent measures against the unidentified assailants.

The attack took place on November 2, leaving both the student and her male friend hospitalized. Police have formed seven special teams to apprehend the culprits.

Political leaders, including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and Union Minister L Murugan, criticized the state's handling of women's safety. The BJP and other parties are staging protests, urging the state to ensure justice and safety for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025