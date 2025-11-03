Outrage in Tamil Nadu Over College Student's Assault Near Coimbatore Airport

A shocking incident of sexual assault against a college student near Coimbatore International Airport has provoked widespread political uproar across Tamil Nadu. Various political parties are demanding stringent measures against the unidentified assailants.

The attack took place on November 2, leaving both the student and her male friend hospitalized. Police have formed seven special teams to apprehend the culprits.

Political leaders, including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and Union Minister L Murugan, criticized the state's handling of women's safety. The BJP and other parties are staging protests, urging the state to ensure justice and safety for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)