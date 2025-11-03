Tensions Rise as Fuel Blockade Threatens Mali's Stability
A two-month fuel blockade imposed by JNIM threatens Mali's capital, Bamako, raising political instability concerns. The group's strategy aims to force another coup, increasing its influence. With Bamako under pressure, neighboring Sahel countries could face destabilization. The military's struggles highlight internal tensions and potential future crises.
A two-month-long fuel blockade orchestrated by militants linked to al Qaeda has nearly immobilized Mali's capital, Bamako, heightening concerns about political destabilization. Security experts indicate that Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), operating close to Bamako, poses the most significant threat yet to Mali's military rulers.
The jihadists aim to incite another coup, potentially Mali's third since 2020, thus dismantling an already fragile power structure further. This would afford them greater control and heighten their negotiating power with a future government. Meanwhile, Bamako experiences severe resource shortages, with the public and businesses reeling from the fuel crunch.
Regional implications loom large if Mali collapses, threatening the stability of allied Sahel nations. While JNIM applies psychological pressure on Bamako's populace, foreign governments urge their citizens to leave, indicating a volatile situation. Tensions within Mali's military leadership further compound the instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Mount in Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Military Counters Russian Claims
Nigeria Responds to Trump's Military Threats Amid Religious Tensions
U.S. and South Korea to Broaden Military Alliance Amid Rising Tensions
Trump Considers Military Action Over Nigerian Christian Killings
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution