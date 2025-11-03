Tensions Rise as Fuel Blockade Threatens Mali's Stability

A two-month-long fuel blockade orchestrated by militants linked to al Qaeda has nearly immobilized Mali's capital, Bamako, heightening concerns about political destabilization. Security experts indicate that Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), operating close to Bamako, poses the most significant threat yet to Mali's military rulers.

The jihadists aim to incite another coup, potentially Mali's third since 2020, thus dismantling an already fragile power structure further. This would afford them greater control and heighten their negotiating power with a future government. Meanwhile, Bamako experiences severe resource shortages, with the public and businesses reeling from the fuel crunch.

Regional implications loom large if Mali collapses, threatening the stability of allied Sahel nations. While JNIM applies psychological pressure on Bamako's populace, foreign governments urge their citizens to leave, indicating a volatile situation. Tensions within Mali's military leadership further compound the instability.

