U.S. Pushes for U.N. Sanctions on Ships Violating North Korea Sanctions
The U.S. plans to request U.N. sanctions on seven ships allegedly exporting North Korean coal and iron to China, violating current sanctions. This move aims to hold accountable those funding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. However, consensus from U.N. Security Council members, particularly China and Russia, remains uncertain.
The United States is set to urge a U.N. Security Council committee to impose sanctions on seven ships for allegedly breaching sanctions on North Korea. A State Department official revealed that the vessels exported North Korean coal and iron to China, potentially funding Pyongyang's nuclear and missile initiatives.
The U.N. Security Council's sanctions committee, operating under unanimous consent, faces uncertainty as Russia and China, North Korea's allies, may oppose the proposal. The council has strengthened sanctions since 2006, yet remains divided over calls for relief to spark denuclearization dialogue.
The sanctions committee can penalize ships by freezing assets, banning port entry, and demanding de-flagging. As North Korea eschews dialogue with President Trump and bolsters its military capacity, the U.S. underscores the need for stringent enforcement to maintain international security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
