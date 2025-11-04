West Bengal Kickstarts Comprehensive Update of Electoral Rolls

In a move to ensure updated and accurate electoral rolls, West Bengal has initiated a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its voting records. On Tuesday, booth-level officers began visiting homes to distribute enumeration forms, marking the start of this comprehensive exercise.

According to an Election Commission official, a force of 80,681 booth-level officers has been deployed across 294 assembly constituencies in the state. A total of 7.66 crore forms are ready for distribution, with each voter receiving two copies. One form remains with the Election Commission of India as a record, while the other, with a stamped acknowledgment, is returned to the voter.

The month-long process is set to conclude on December 4, with draft rolls published by December 9. During the period from December 9 to January 8, citizens can file claims and objections. The final version of the electoral rolls will be announced on February 7, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)