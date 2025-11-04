Left Menu

West Bengal Kickstarts Comprehensive Update of Electoral Rolls

West Bengal begins a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its electoral rolls, involving 80,681 booth-level officers distributing 7.66 crore enumeration forms across 294 assembly constituencies. The process will continue until December 4, with final rolls published on February 7, 2024. Citizens can raise claims and objections from December 9 to January 8.

In a move to ensure updated and accurate electoral rolls, West Bengal has initiated a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its voting records. On Tuesday, booth-level officers began visiting homes to distribute enumeration forms, marking the start of this comprehensive exercise.

According to an Election Commission official, a force of 80,681 booth-level officers has been deployed across 294 assembly constituencies in the state. A total of 7.66 crore forms are ready for distribution, with each voter receiving two copies. One form remains with the Election Commission of India as a record, while the other, with a stamped acknowledgment, is returned to the voter.

The month-long process is set to conclude on December 4, with draft rolls published by December 9. During the period from December 9 to January 8, citizens can file claims and objections. The final version of the electoral rolls will be announced on February 7, 2024.

