Russian Forces Tighten Grip on Pokrovsk and Kupiansk

Russia claims its forces are closing in on Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, key logistics and transport hubs. The Russian Defence Ministry reports progress in clearing Ukrainian troops from Pokrovsk, though Ukraine denies its troops are surrounded. Independent verification of these claims is unavailable.

Updated: 04-11-2025 15:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant escalation of the conflict, Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday that its forces are advancing in their efforts to encircle Ukrainian troops in the strategic city of Pokrovsk, a crucial transport and logistics hub. The ministry claims to have cleared 35 buildings in Pokrovsk of Ukrainian forces.

The Russian troops are reportedly also closing in on Ukrainian positions near Kupiansk, situated in the Kharkiv region. However, Ukraine has firmly denied these assertions, stating that their troops remain unencircled in both locations.

Due to the ongoing conflict, Reuters has been unable to independently verify these battlefield reports, leaving the international community closely monitoring the situation for further developments.

