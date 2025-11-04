Major Crackdown on Maoist Arsenal in Chhattisgarh

Security forces have achieved a significant victory by dismantling a Maoist weapons manufacturing facility nestled deep in the forests of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. The operation led to the seizure of 17 firearms and a substantial cache of manufacturing equipment.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG) orchestrated the raid, recovering a range of weapons including a sophisticated Barrel Grenade Rocket Launcher, multiple 12-bore rifles, single-shot rifles, and a country-made pistol from a makeshift factory in the Gomguda forest.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan underscored the operation's dual goals: dismantling the Naxal infrastructure and fostering regional peace and development. As part of the broader initiative to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026, security operations have prompted a series of surrenders among Naxalites, who are offered a dignified life under a government rehabilitation policy.

