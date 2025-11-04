Left Menu

Major Crackdown on Maoist Arsenal in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, security forces dismantled a Maoist weapons manufacturing facility, seizing 17 firearms and various equipment. The operation aligns with the broader strategy to eradicate Naxal influence and promote peace. Ongoing efforts aim to encourage Naxal surrender and reintegration into society.

  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have achieved a significant victory by dismantling a Maoist weapons manufacturing facility nestled deep in the forests of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. The operation led to the seizure of 17 firearms and a substantial cache of manufacturing equipment.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG) orchestrated the raid, recovering a range of weapons including a sophisticated Barrel Grenade Rocket Launcher, multiple 12-bore rifles, single-shot rifles, and a country-made pistol from a makeshift factory in the Gomguda forest.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan underscored the operation's dual goals: dismantling the Naxal infrastructure and fostering regional peace and development. As part of the broader initiative to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026, security operations have prompted a series of surrenders among Naxalites, who are offered a dignified life under a government rehabilitation policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

