Duo Nabbed with Arms in Palamu
Two individuals were arrested with firearms in Jharkhand's Palamu district following a police operation. Acting on a tip-off, authorities apprehended the suspects on Pandu-Chattarpur Road. Two country-made pistols were recovered. An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act, and investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Two individuals were apprehended by the police in Jharkhand's Palamu district for possessing arms, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.
The arrests took place on Monday along the Pandu-Chattarpur Road, following actionable intelligence about a potential criminal incident, stated SDPO Alok Kumar Tutti.
Law enforcement officials recovered two country-made pistols from the suspects. A formal FIR under the Arms Act has been registered at Pandu police station, with further investigations in progress, the SDPO confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Seize Crores in Tarn Taran Bypoll Crackdown
Foiling the Plot: Delhi Police Thwart Potential Gang Strike
Bengaluru Police Dismantle Currency Tampering Gang Promising 'Money Rain Ritual'
Chaos at Sri Bankey Bihari: Devotees Clash with Police
Delhi Police Thwarts Planned Targeted Killing by Notorious Gang