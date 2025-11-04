Left Menu

Duo Nabbed with Arms in Palamu

Two individuals were arrested with firearms in Jharkhand's Palamu district following a police operation. Acting on a tip-off, authorities apprehended the suspects on Pandu-Chattarpur Road. Two country-made pistols were recovered. An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act, and investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 04-11-2025 16:37 IST
  • India

Two individuals were apprehended by the police in Jharkhand's Palamu district for possessing arms, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

The arrests took place on Monday along the Pandu-Chattarpur Road, following actionable intelligence about a potential criminal incident, stated SDPO Alok Kumar Tutti.

Law enforcement officials recovered two country-made pistols from the suspects. A formal FIR under the Arms Act has been registered at Pandu police station, with further investigations in progress, the SDPO confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

