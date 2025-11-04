Duo Nabbed with Arms in Palamu

Two individuals were apprehended by the police in Jharkhand's Palamu district for possessing arms, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

The arrests took place on Monday along the Pandu-Chattarpur Road, following actionable intelligence about a potential criminal incident, stated SDPO Alok Kumar Tutti.

Law enforcement officials recovered two country-made pistols from the suspects. A formal FIR under the Arms Act has been registered at Pandu police station, with further investigations in progress, the SDPO confirmed.

