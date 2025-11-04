Left Menu

Identity Document Error Tragedy: Man’s Death Amid Electoral Anxiety

A man in West Bengal's Howrah district allegedly died by suicide, distressed over a document error during an electoral roll revision. Despite attempts to rectify it, the mistake remained, causing fear of losing voter eligibility. Politicians intervened to offer support to the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:46 IST
Identity Document Error Tragedy: Man’s Death Amid Electoral Anxiety
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in West Bengal's Howrah district as a 30-year-old man succumbed to distress reportedly linked to an error in his identity documents. The error, discovered amid a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, allegedly led to his death by suicide on Tuesday, according to local police.

Jahir Mal, residing in Khalisani, Uluberia, was found lifeless in his home. Family members reported to the police that Jahir had been engulfed in stress due to a spelling error in his official documents. His repeated attempts to correct the error at local offices had been futile, exacerbating his distress as he feared it would impede his citizenship or voting eligibility verification during the SIR.

Amid the incident, political intervention came through Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who tasked minister Pulak Roy to extend support to Mal's family. Roy's subsequent visit assured the family of necessary support, as Banerjee claimed that such distress-induced deaths have become alarmingly common in the state during the SIR process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025