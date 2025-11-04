Identity Document Error Tragedy: Man’s Death Amid Electoral Anxiety

A tragic incident unfolded in West Bengal's Howrah district as a 30-year-old man succumbed to distress reportedly linked to an error in his identity documents. The error, discovered amid a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, allegedly led to his death by suicide on Tuesday, according to local police.

Jahir Mal, residing in Khalisani, Uluberia, was found lifeless in his home. Family members reported to the police that Jahir had been engulfed in stress due to a spelling error in his official documents. His repeated attempts to correct the error at local offices had been futile, exacerbating his distress as he feared it would impede his citizenship or voting eligibility verification during the SIR.

Amid the incident, political intervention came through Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who tasked minister Pulak Roy to extend support to Mal's family. Roy's subsequent visit assured the family of necessary support, as Banerjee claimed that such distress-induced deaths have become alarmingly common in the state during the SIR process.

(With inputs from agencies.)