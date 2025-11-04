World News Roundup: EU, Germany, Korea, and More
The EU considers Montenegro as the leading candidate for membership, while Germany debates Syrian repatriation. South Korea foresees a potential US-North Korea summit, and the US grapples with its longest government shutdown. Soccer-related violence strikes Greece, and former US VP Dick Cheney passes away.
The European Union continues to eye expansion, with Montenegro emerging as the most advanced candidate to join the bloc. In the EU's enlargement report preview, other candidates like Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine are also recognized for their progress.
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz calls for the repatriation of Syrians, citing the end of the civil war as grounds for their return. This stance comes as his party faces pressure from far-right factions.
In South Korea, officials see an opportunity for a US-North Korea summit next year, potentially altering diplomatic dynamics. Meanwhile, the US government shutdown enters record territory, affecting vital services and intensifying political discord.
(With inputs from agencies.)
