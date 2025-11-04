Shiv Sena Confronts Government Over Delayed Loan Waiver

Shiv Sena's Ambadas Danve has leveled strong accusations against the Mahayuti government, claiming it has betrayed farmers by deferring a crucial decision on loan waivers until June next year. Farmers are waiting on promises made, as the government focuses on compensation for flood relief and Rabi sowing preparations.

In a recent announcement, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that a decision on farm loan waivers would be finalized by June 30, post necessary preparations and compensations. Meanwhile, a high-level committee is set to submit a report in April outlining strategies to alleviate farmers' debt woes.

Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to visit Marathwada to directly engage with farmers and evaluate the aid's disbursement. Meeting party workers and surveying all eight districts, Thackeray intends to assess firsthand the impact of government initiatives on local agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)