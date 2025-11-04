Defamation Battle: Rahul Gandhi in the Dock Over Hathras Remarks
A defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set for a hearing on December 4. The case stems from remarks made by Gandhi about the acquitted men in the 2020 Hathras gang rape case, prompting a lawsuit from the acquitted individuals.
A local MP-MLA court has scheduled the next hearing for a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 4. The court has entrusted DSP Sadabad with the inquiry, highlighting jurisdictional challenges since Gandhi resides outside the concerned court's territory.
Munna Singh Pundhir, representing the acquitted individuals—Ravi, Ram Kumar alias Ramu, and Luvkush—confirmed that Gandhi's alleged defamatory remarks in Bulgadhi village in December 2024 led to this legal battle. The remarks were deemed damaging after a CBI court cleared the three men following over two years in jail.
The defamation notice, demanding Rs 1.5 crore, alleges Gandhi's statements tarnished reputations. Meanwhile, the case recalls the tragic 2020 incident where a Dalit girl was gang-raped, leading to a pivotal trial that concluded with only one conviction.
