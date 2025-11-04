Tragedy in Antop Hill: Maid's Untimely Demise Stuns Community
A 27-year-old housemaid in central Mumbai’s Antop Hill area allegedly committed suicide. While the reason remains unclear, police are seeking insights from her relatives and employers, an elderly couple she worked for over two years. The police have registered a case of accidental death and launched further investigations.
A 27-year-old housemaid in Mumbai's Antop Hill area allegedly took her own life by hanging in a flat's gallery, police reported Tuesday.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Officers are questioning her relatives and the elderly couple she had been serving for the last two years for potential motives behind the act. The maid had been living in the same flat on the third floor at Kalpak Apartment.
Authorities at the Antop Hill police station have registered it as a case of accidental death, as further inquiries proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
