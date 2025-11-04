Left Menu

Key Accused Arrested in High-Profile Advocate Murder Case

Police have arrested Kurupati Bhuyan and Uma Shankar Bisoi, key suspects in the murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabash Panda. Bhuyan allegedly shot Panda, and Bisoi is linked to the conspiracy. Seventeen people, including former political figures, have now been apprehended in connection to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:46 IST
Key Accused Arrested in High-Profile Advocate Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, police have arrested two more individuals in connection with the murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabash Panda. The suspects, Kurupati Bhuyan and Uma Shankar Bisoi, identified as key figures in the case, were remanded to two days of police custody.

According to police reports, a total of 17 people have been apprehended for their roles in the crime. Bhuyan, reportedly a sharp shooter, is accused of having shot Panda at his residence on the night of October 6, while Bisoi was linked to the conspiracy.

The investigation has also involved former local politicians. The arrested parties include former Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda and ex-mayor Shiva Shankar Das. The case continues to unfold as authorities draw connections between the suspects and their alleged roles in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indore's Illegal Momo Plant Shut Down Amid Health Concerns

Indore's Illegal Momo Plant Shut Down Amid Health Concerns

 India
2
Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

 Global
3
Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

 India
4
Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned ov...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025