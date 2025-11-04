Key Accused Arrested in High-Profile Advocate Murder Case

In a significant development, police have arrested two more individuals in connection with the murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabash Panda. The suspects, Kurupati Bhuyan and Uma Shankar Bisoi, identified as key figures in the case, were remanded to two days of police custody.

According to police reports, a total of 17 people have been apprehended for their roles in the crime. Bhuyan, reportedly a sharp shooter, is accused of having shot Panda at his residence on the night of October 6, while Bisoi was linked to the conspiracy.

The investigation has also involved former local politicians. The arrested parties include former Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda and ex-mayor Shiva Shankar Das. The case continues to unfold as authorities draw connections between the suspects and their alleged roles in the crime.

