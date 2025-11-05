Infamous Thief Busted: Sajjad Garibsha Irani's Arrest Unravels 100 Crimes

Navi Mumbai police have successfully apprehended Sajjad Garibsha Irani, a 47-year-old man linked to over 100 theft cases. An official noted his opulent residence in Kondhwa's Kingston Atlantis Residential project.

Ajaykumar Landge, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), revealed that Irani had conned many by impersonating a police officer, even duping a 68-year-old Kharghar resident of gold ornaments in July.

An exhaustive 25-day probe, involving the analysis of CCTV footage from Lonavala and Pimpri Chinchwad, led police to Irani's Kondhwa residence. His wife was found with 1,168 grams of gold, valued over Rs 1.25 crore. Irani was arrested on October 28 and remains in custody till November 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)