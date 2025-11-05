High Court Slams Unjust Kidnapping Probe, Orders Compensation
The Allahabad High Court fined the Uttar Pradesh government Rs 75,000 for persisting with a kidnapping investigation despite the alleged victim's testimony that she left voluntarily. The court ordered compensation to the petitioner and criticized the baseless detainment of Umed, leading to the case's dismissal.
The Allahabad High Court has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 75,000 on the Uttar Pradesh government. This is in response to the continued investigation of a kidnapping case, ignoring the alleged victim's clear statement before a magistrate that her journey was voluntary and not coerced.
A bench, consisting of Justice Abdul Moin and Justice Babita Rani, granted relief to Umed alias Ubaid Khan, who had sought to annul the FIR filed against him in Bahraich district related to kidnapping for murder. During the hearing, it was revealed that the woman involved had left willingly, citing domestic abuse, without any mention of religious conversion.
The court reprimanded the police for disregarding the woman's testimony and detaining Umed without justification, ordering his release and distribution of the imposed cost to both the petitioner and the legal aid services. The court underscored the lack of grounds for pursuing the investigation further when the victim did not support the allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
