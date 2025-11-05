Tragic Events: Burn Death and Suspicious Hanging in Delhi

A 17-year-old girl tragically succumbed to burn injuries in the Ranhola area of outer Delhi, as a man was found hanging nearby under mysterious circumstances, prompting a police investigation.

The police have ruled out any relationship between the two, although inquiries are ongoing to uncover potential links between the incidents. Initial reports suggest the girl set herself alight following a family dispute.

Authorities are meticulously examining the evidence and are in the process of recording statements to piece together the timeline. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem analysis, with investigations considering all angles in this dual tragedy.

