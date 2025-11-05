Tragic Collision on Unnao-Raebareli Highway: A Devastating Loss

In a tragic turn of events, three brothers lost their lives in a horrific collision on the Unnao-Raebareli highway late Tuesday night, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The accident took place near Malauna village, where their motorcycle collided head-on with a Mahindra pickup truck, carrying DAP fertilizer, leaving no room for escape.

The brothers, Sachin, Chhotu, and Arun, were residents of the Bakhatkheda locality and were en route to the Ganga River for a traditional bath during the Hindu month of Kartik. While two were declared dead at Sumerpur's health center, Arun succumbed while being transferred to a higher facility. Legal proceedings are underway against the truck's driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)