Tragic Collision on Unnao-Raebareli Highway: A Devastating Loss
Three brothers on a motorcycle were tragically killed in a collision with a pickup truck on the Unnao-Raebareli highway. Sachin, Chhotu, and Arun, residents of Bakhatkheda, were heading for a customary dip in the Ganga River. The Mahindra pickup head-on crash led to legal action against the driver.
In a tragic turn of events, three brothers lost their lives in a horrific collision on the Unnao-Raebareli highway late Tuesday night, police confirmed on Wednesday.
The accident took place near Malauna village, where their motorcycle collided head-on with a Mahindra pickup truck, carrying DAP fertilizer, leaving no room for escape.
The brothers, Sachin, Chhotu, and Arun, were residents of the Bakhatkheda locality and were en route to the Ganga River for a traditional bath during the Hindu month of Kartik. While two were declared dead at Sumerpur's health center, Arun succumbed while being transferred to a higher facility. Legal proceedings are underway against the truck's driver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
