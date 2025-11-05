Clash in Palamu: Detonator Dispute Escalates
A confrontation in Jharkhand's Palamu district led to injuries of four policemen as villagers protested detonator installation at a crusher plant site. Following a court order, police and security forces aimed to assist in hill blasting, resulting in a conflict. Fourteen people were detained, with the situation now under control.
In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a heated confrontation erupted over a contentious detonator installation at a crusher plant site, leaving four policemen injured, according to police reports.
The incident unfolded near Rewaratu village when security forces arrived to execute a court order, supporting the leaseholder due to plans of hill blasting. Tensions escalated quickly as villagers clashed with security personnel.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manoj Kumar Jha stated, "Police were present to assist in the detonation process, as ordered by the court. The situation turned violent, resulting in the injury of four officers." Villagers expressed concerns over potential environmental and health impacts, causing the work to halt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
