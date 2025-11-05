Clash in Palamu: Detonator Dispute Escalates

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a heated confrontation erupted over a contentious detonator installation at a crusher plant site, leaving four policemen injured, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded near Rewaratu village when security forces arrived to execute a court order, supporting the leaseholder due to plans of hill blasting. Tensions escalated quickly as villagers clashed with security personnel.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manoj Kumar Jha stated, "Police were present to assist in the detonation process, as ordered by the court. The situation turned violent, resulting in the injury of four officers." Villagers expressed concerns over potential environmental and health impacts, causing the work to halt.

