Chaos on Oleron Island: Vehicle Attack Sparks Investigation
A driver drove into pedestrians and cyclists on Oleron island, injuring multiple individuals. The suspect shouted 'Allahu Akbar' upon arrest. Authorities are investigating potential mental disturbances. At least nine were injured, with some in critical condition. No anti-terrorism charges have been filed yet.
On Wednesday, a motorist drove into pedestrians and cyclists on France's Oleron island, resulting in numerous injuries. The 35-year-old suspect, apprehended at the scene, reportedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar' as he was detained, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.
Dolus-d'Oleron Mayor Thibault Brechkoff confirmed to BFM TV that nine individuals were hurt in the incident, with two requiring intensive care. Later reports indicated that four of the injured were critically ill. Investigations are considering the suspect's mental state, as he was known for minor crimes.
The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office is currently not handling the case, as French media suggests. Prosecutors have not yet provided further comments regarding the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
