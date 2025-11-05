Left Menu

Controversy and Curiosity: Shein's First Permanent Store Opens in Paris

Shein's opening of its first permanent store in Paris has sparked protests and political criticism over its fast-fashion model. Although opposed by many, including Paris's mayor, some hope it will boost foot traffic at BHV. The French government is investigating Shein for alleged misconduct on its platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:31 IST
Shein, the online fast-fashion retailer, faced fierce opposition as it opened its first permanent store in Paris on Wednesday. Protesters, holding 'Shame on Shein' placards, demonstrated against its low-cost business model outside the BHV department store as police monitored the scene.

The opening has heightened tensions with French lawmakers and retailers, including Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who criticize Shein's impact on local businesses. However, Shein offered discounts to shoppers as an incentive to spend within the BHV complex, suggesting potential economic collaboration.

Amidst growing scrutiny, the French government is investigating Shein over concerns including alleged obscene content on its platform and planning regulations to curb fast fashion. Despite its popularity in France, with millions of users, Shein's presence remains highly controversial.

