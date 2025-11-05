Tragic Raid: Allegations of Fatal Police Misconduct in Shahjahanpur
A 55-year-old Dalit man in Shahjahanpur died after allegedly being pushed off his roof by police during a raid to arrest his son. The incident, recorded and going viral, is under investigation. Police deny the allegations, claiming they did not enter the house. The family disputes this account.
In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old Dalit man lost his life after allegedly being pushed from the rooftop during a police raid at his home in Shahjahanpur. The raid, intended to capture his son, has sparked serious allegations against the police.
A video recorded prior to the man's demise has gained widespread attention, with the injured victim accusing the police of assault and pushing him off his roof. The police, however, refute these claims, asserting that they did not enter the premises during the operation.
The tragedy unfolded in Maujampur village, as authorities attempted to arrest the man's son, Abhishek, linked to an attempted murder case. While police maintain their position of non-involvement, the matter remains under intense scrutiny as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
