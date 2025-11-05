Left Menu

Tragic Raid: Allegations of Fatal Police Misconduct in Shahjahanpur

A 55-year-old Dalit man in Shahjahanpur died after allegedly being pushed off his roof by police during a raid to arrest his son. The incident, recorded and going viral, is under investigation. Police deny the allegations, claiming they did not enter the house. The family disputes this account.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:12 IST
Tragic Raid: Allegations of Fatal Police Misconduct in Shahjahanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old Dalit man lost his life after allegedly being pushed from the rooftop during a police raid at his home in Shahjahanpur. The raid, intended to capture his son, has sparked serious allegations against the police.

A video recorded prior to the man's demise has gained widespread attention, with the injured victim accusing the police of assault and pushing him off his roof. The police, however, refute these claims, asserting that they did not enter the premises during the operation.

The tragedy unfolded in Maujampur village, as authorities attempted to arrest the man's son, Abhishek, linked to an attempted murder case. While police maintain their position of non-involvement, the matter remains under intense scrutiny as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala to Legally Battle SIR of Electoral Rolls Amid Political Consensus

Kerala to Legally Battle SIR of Electoral Rolls Amid Political Consensus

 India
2
Market Opens Mixed Amid Tech Selloff and Employment Data Boost

Market Opens Mixed Amid Tech Selloff and Employment Data Boost

 Global
3
Celebrating 100 Years of Indian Hockey: A Legacy of Triumphs

Celebrating 100 Years of Indian Hockey: A Legacy of Triumphs

 India
4
Union Minister Kurian Dismisses BJP-Christian Tension in Mizoram

Union Minister Kurian Dismisses BJP-Christian Tension in Mizoram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025