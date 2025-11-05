Boundary Dispute Sparks Violent Clash in Odisha Villages

Violence erupted between residents of Ostapur and Kotapalla villages in Odisha's Khurda district on Wednesday. A boundary dispute resulted in several injuries and shops being set ablaze, according to police statements.

The conflict resurfaced after prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS were lifted. Tensions between the villages had previously led to violence in August, prompting authorities to enforce restrictions.

Security forces have been deployed to restore order, and the police vowed to investigate the incident thoroughly, holding those responsible for the damage accountable. Efforts to mediate peace between the communities are ongoing.