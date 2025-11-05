Left Menu

Viral Video Leads to Arrest in Khunti District Officer Assault Case

Six individuals, including a woman, have been arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district for assaulting a police officer at the Rania police station. The incident, captured on a viral video, shows the officer being attacked by youths at a local fair. Investigation and arrests continue as the officer recovers.

  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to a violent assault captured on video, authorities in Jharkhand's Khunti district arrested six suspects on Wednesday. The group, which includes a woman, faces charges of assaulting the officer-in-charge at Rania police station, police officials confirmed.

Superintendent Manish Toppo revealed that Vikash Kumar Jaiswal, the officer-in-charge, sustained head injuries during an altercation at a local fair. Jaiswal was attempting to quell a disturbance among intoxicated youths when he was attacked. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, significantly assisted the police investigation.

Led by Sub Divisional Police Officer Christopher Kerketta, investigators utilized the viral footage alongside intelligence and technical surveillance to apprehend the accused. The police have recovered evidence, including a blood-stained stone and other weapons used in the assault. Further arrests are anticipated as the investigation widens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

