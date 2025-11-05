Karnataka Farmers Demand Fair Sugarcane Price: Tensions Rise

In Karnataka, tensions are escalating as sugarcane farmers enter the seventh day of protests, demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne for their crop. Minister H K Patil has extended an invitation to farmer representatives for discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, yet farmers remain steadfast in their refusal to convene in Bengaluru.

Spread across northern districts like Belagavi, Bagalkote, and Haveri, the protests have garnered support from farmer associations, opposition parties, and student groups. Demonstrations have disrupted key routes, with protesters going as far as burning tyres and effigies. Minister Patil has promised a meeting outcome favorable to farmers by Friday afternoon.

Despite assurances, farmer leaders like Sri Shashikant Guruji and Chunappa Pujari assert the protests will continue unless their demands are met by Thursday evening. The situation has drawn political figures, including BJP President B Y Vijayendra, who joined overnight demonstrations, and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who urged immediate governance action.