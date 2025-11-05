Left Menu

Karnataka Farmers Demand Fair Sugarcane Price: Tensions Rise

Karnataka's sugarcane farmers have intensified protests, demanding a price of Rs 3,500 per tonne, with calls for immediate government intervention. Minister H K Patil invited a delegation for talks, but farmers refused, seeking an announcement. Protests have gained support from various groups, pressuring the government for a quick resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:35 IST
Karnataka Farmers Demand Fair Sugarcane Price: Tensions Rise
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, tensions are escalating as sugarcane farmers enter the seventh day of protests, demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne for their crop. Minister H K Patil has extended an invitation to farmer representatives for discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, yet farmers remain steadfast in their refusal to convene in Bengaluru.

Spread across northern districts like Belagavi, Bagalkote, and Haveri, the protests have garnered support from farmer associations, opposition parties, and student groups. Demonstrations have disrupted key routes, with protesters going as far as burning tyres and effigies. Minister Patil has promised a meeting outcome favorable to farmers by Friday afternoon.

Despite assurances, farmer leaders like Sri Shashikant Guruji and Chunappa Pujari assert the protests will continue unless their demands are met by Thursday evening. The situation has drawn political figures, including BJP President B Y Vijayendra, who joined overnight demonstrations, and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who urged immediate governance action.

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

 Global
2
Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

 India
3
Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

 Global
4
Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025