South African Citizens Trapped as Mercenaries in Ukraine
The South African government has announced that 17 of its citizens have sought help while trapped in Ukraine as mercenaries amidst the ongoing conflict. The men, aged 20 to 39, are in the war-torn Donbas region. President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered a probe into their recruitment as mercenaries.
- South Africa
The South African government revealed on Thursday that it had received distress calls from 17 citizens involved as mercenaries in the Russia-Ukraine war.
These men, aged between 20 and 39, are currently trapped in the conflict-ridden Donbas region of Ukraine.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has initiated an investigation to determine how these young individuals were recruited for these mercenary roles, according to an official statement.
