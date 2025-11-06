SC Status Inquiry Commission Gets Extension to 2026
The Centre has extended the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry, responsible for examining SC status claims by individuals who have converted to non-presidential order religions, by six months. The extension allows the commission until April 10, 2026, to finalize findings and recommendations.
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has extended the Commission of Inquiry's tenure by six months, allowing investigation into SC status for converts to non-listed religions to continue until April 10, 2026. This extension is detailed in a recent gazette notification.
Originally set up on October 6, 2022, the commission examines claims of SC identity among those who have converted from Hinduism, Sikhism, and Buddhism to other religions, under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.
Initially, the report was due by October 10, 2024, but a one-year extension to October 2025 followed a request for more time. The latest extension aims to assist the commission in concluding its analysis and forming recommendations.
