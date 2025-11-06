Justice Prevailed: Anil Kumar Acquitted in Decade-Old Case!

In a significant judicial decision, Anil Kumar was acquitted of charges related to the 2008 murder of a seven-year-old girl, as the court found the prosecution's evidence lacking. The order, dated October 31, criticized the material presented, stating it did not meet the standard of 'beyond a reasonable doubt.'

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Babru Bhan emphasized the importance of motive in cases reliant on circumstantial evidence. The judge noted that investigators failed to uncover any animosity between Kumar and the victim's family. Moreover, a lie-detector test conducted at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory supported Kumar's claims of innocence.

The decision highlights the prosecution's inability to establish a credible motive and a clear chain of events, which are critical in circumstantial evidence cases. Questions arose regarding the recovery of the girl's body, as the court dismissed assertions linking Kumar to the crime scene. This acquittal underscores the importance of motive and concrete evidence in criminal proceedings.