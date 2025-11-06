Left Menu

Tiger Memon's Seized Properties Set for Auction Amid Ongoing Litigation

Properties owned by 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Tiger Memon and his family are set to be auctioned. The SAFEMA has obtained possession of eight properties, while four are under litigation. The auction process, overseen by authorities, is expected to start in the coming months.

Updated: 06-11-2025 20:39 IST
Properties
  • Country:
  • India

An auction of properties owned by Tiger Memon, accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, is imminent, officials revealed on Thursday. These properties include a flat where a conspiracy meeting was allegedly held.

The SAFEMA has seized eight properties, including three flats in central Mumbai's Mahim once inhabited by the Memon family. The process to reclaim five additional properties is underway, while four remain in legal dispute, officials said.

Authorities are currently valuing these flats, with plans to commence auctions by December or January. A notable property in Kole Kalyan, valued at Rs 400 crore, still awaits SAFEMA possession due to encroachment issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

