Controversial Pune Land Deal Sparks Demand for High Court Probe

Eknath Khadse calls for a High Court-led investigation into an alleged Pune land deal involving Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The contentious sale of government land to a private entity, allegedly facilitated by false information, has sparked demands for Ajit Pawar's temporary resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse has raised demands for a probe, overseen by a sitting High Court judge, into alleged irregularities surrounding a land transaction in Pune. The deal involves 40 acres of government land being sold to a private firm linked to Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Amidst accusations, Khadse insists that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar should temporarily resign until the investigation concludes, asserting the need for moral responsibility. He expressed concerns about the waived stamp duty and the ease with which the deal passed, urging an examination of Parth Pawar's financial means.

Khadse contrasts his own past resignation to the current scenario, alleging discrepancies and questioning the state's ability to conduct a fair probe, given its prior accusations against Ajit Pawar. He stresses the importance of a High Court-monitored investigation for credible results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

