Controversial Pune Land Deal Sparks Demand for High Court Probe

Senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse has raised demands for a probe, overseen by a sitting High Court judge, into alleged irregularities surrounding a land transaction in Pune. The deal involves 40 acres of government land being sold to a private firm linked to Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Amidst accusations, Khadse insists that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar should temporarily resign until the investigation concludes, asserting the need for moral responsibility. He expressed concerns about the waived stamp duty and the ease with which the deal passed, urging an examination of Parth Pawar's financial means.

Khadse contrasts his own past resignation to the current scenario, alleging discrepancies and questioning the state's ability to conduct a fair probe, given its prior accusations against Ajit Pawar. He stresses the importance of a High Court-monitored investigation for credible results.

