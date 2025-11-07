Left Menu

Major Cyber Breach Impacts The Washington Post

The Washington Post has announced it is among the victims affected by a large-scale cyber breach connected to Oracle's software. In a statement, the newspaper confirmed the breach compromised the Oracle E-Business Suite platform, directly impacting their systems.

The Washington Post revealed it is one of several organizations targeted in a recent expansive cyber breach involving Oracle software. This announcement follows a breach impacting Oracle's E-Business Suite platform.

In a statement on Thursday, the newspaper acknowledged the security compromise, listing themselves among the numerous victims of this digital incident.

The breach underscores the growing challenge of safeguarding systems as cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and widespread.

